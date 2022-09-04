Skip to main content

Mark Stoops Ties Bear Bryant's Record With 60th Win as Kentucky Head Coach

The Kentucky skipper solidified himself as an all-time great in Lexington on Saturday

Mark Stoops made history on Saturday night, as he earned his 60th win as Kentucky head coach, tying the great Bear Bryant for the most ever by a Kentucky skipper following his Wildcats' 37-13 win over Miami (OH). 

Funnily enough, win No. 1 for Stoops also came against the Redhawks. 

It's not everyday you tie a record with coaching royalty such as Bryant, but Stoops, as he's always been, isn't enamored with his newfound accomplishment. He had this to say when he was asked about tying Bryant's record:

There is certainly work to do, as Kentucky will now begin prep for a tough Florida team that is fresh off of a win over No. 7 Utah to begin its season. A whopping 42 of Stoops' wins have come at home, so he'll look for road victory No. 19 next Saturday in the Swamp, a place he's won just once, in his most recent visit. 

