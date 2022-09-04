Mark Stoops Ties Bear Bryant's Record With 60th Win as Kentucky Head Coach

Mark Stoops made history on Saturday night, as he earned his 60th win as Kentucky head coach, tying the great Bear Bryant for the most ever by a Kentucky skipper following his Wildcats' 37-13 win over Miami (OH).

Funnily enough, win No. 1 for Stoops also came against the Redhawks.

It's not everyday you tie a record with coaching royalty such as Bryant, but Stoops, as he's always been, isn't enamored with his newfound accomplishment. He had this to say when he was asked about tying Bryant's record:

"I don't have any thoughts. I want to make it very clear. I absolutely respect that and am very appreciative to be here a long time and have the opportunity to win this many games. And I don't think it's right to -- you know, I don't -- I mean, Bear Bryant coached here and, you know, I don't know what to say. I don't want to be disrespectful, but it's, like, you don't want -- you can't put my name in the same as Bear Bryant's. You know what I mean?"

"In the long run if I was competing for six national championships, let's talk about that. But I am grateful to win that many games, to be here this long. And we have a long way to go you know, and I'm excited to keep building this program. I'm really -- the focus is on next week. You know, really, normally we talk about enjoying it. But, you know, it seems like everybody in there is ready to get to work and get on next week and try to get better. And that's not just coach-speak, it's just kind of how we feel."

There is certainly work to do, as Kentucky will now begin prep for a tough Florida team that is fresh off of a win over No. 7 Utah to begin its season. A whopping 42 of Stoops' wins have come at home, so he'll look for road victory No. 19 next Saturday in the Swamp, a place he's won just once, in his most recent visit.