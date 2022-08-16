Mixed Group at Offensive Line Still "Gelling" as Unit, OL Coach Yenser says

One of, if not the biggest question mark entering the 2022 season for Kentucky Football is the offensive line.

The loss of NFL draftees and long-time starters Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner leave behind big shoes to fill (metaphorically and literally,) and while the Wildcats have plenty of options in the trenches, it remains unclear if the line will boast the same talent as it has in years past.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said on Tuesday that preseason camp has been a challenge for the O-line and although the first game of the season is rapidly approaching, there are still undetermined starters, especially at tackle.

"The tackle position, there's four guys taking a lot of the reps. One of them I know for sure (will start) and the other three we're gonna find out, so it's good healthy competition," Scangarello said.

Part of finding out where certain players will slot into the line is through cross-training, something both Scangarello and offensive line coach Zach Yenser say the Cats are doing throughout fall camp.

"Obviously we'll start making moves here coming up with one more week of camp left and then game week, but it's been good, guys are getting reps on both sides, we just got to feel to see where guys are feeling comfortable," Yenser said.

One standout in the guard position is Lexington native Jager Burton, someone that the entire offense has been high on since his arrival from Frederick Douglass High School a year ago.

"His athletic ability, the way he bends in a way that he can shut down. He's a very powerful human being and he can play with really good leverage and is just very athletic upfront," Yenser said about Burton's upside. "He's still just getting the ins and outs of playing O-line but he can recover very, very well."

Between the youth of Burton and incoming freshman five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin, mixed with veterans Eli Cox and Kenneth Horsey, as well as Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning, there's been a bit of getting to know one-another for the 2022 rendition of the Big Blue Wall.

Toss in some competition for a starting job on week one...that's quite a bit for a group to handle. Yenser, however, is confident in his older guys to take charge and lead the way moving into the season:

"We just got to continue to keep gelling as a unit," he said. "When you put Tashawn, Eli and Horsey in there, they've played a lot of SEC snaps, so that unit together is really good."

Replacing the output from star players such as Kinnard and Fortner is far from easy, and it shouldn't be expected from new players right away. As much pride as UK takes in its ability to create powerful O-line groups that pave the way for running backs like Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez, it still isn't at the level of an Alabama or Georgia, both of whom can plug-in new players without a hitch on a yearly basis.

Cox is adjusting to his new home at center, while much more is going to be asked out of Horsey and Burton than years prior. Manning, while a veteran, has just one year of starting experience. Goodwin has the physical presence of a guy who can play on Sunday's, but how soon will it be seen in blue and white?

At the moment, there are more questions than answers for Kentucky's offensive line. The tests are going to come fast, especially when the Cats head down to the Swamp for a night game on Sept. 10 against Florida. Yenser, steadfast, knows that finding the answers is going to take time, reps and maybe even some experimentation along the way.

"I feel comfortable right now with playing seven, probably eight guys upfront. I want to keep guys fresh," he said. "I also don't want to put the line in jeopardy, I want to make sure that the best guys are getting reps and I want to make sure we have the best opportunity to win."