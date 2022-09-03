Skip to main content

No. 20 Kentucky vs. Miami (OH): Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

Kentucky goes for win No. 1 of the season against the Redhawks at Kroger Field

As Kentucky Football begins its 2022 season against Miami (OH) on Saturday night, Wildcats Today will be keeping you up to date on the game with a live, drive-by-drive updates article.

Starting with the opening kickoff, Kentucky's first contest of the season is chronologically updated with updates and thoughts below.

Below are noteworthy starts for Kentucky in the season opener.

OL Kenneth Horsey 

OL Jager Burton

DT Deone Walker 

Notable Inactives

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr

OLB Jordan Wright 

Kickoff 

Miami wins the coin toss, electing to receive. Kentucky on defense to begin the first quarter.

First Quarter

First Miami drive (15:00)

Jacquez Jones hurries Miami QB Brett Gabbert, incompletion on the first play of the game. 

Gabbert completes a 12-yard pass on third down to Mac Hippenhammer for a first down. 

Two more passes to Hippenhammer, totaling 21 yards. Miami across the 50. 

3rd and 5 at the UK 35, Miami calls a timeout. 

Gabbert completes to Jaylen Walker for four yards. 4th and 1 coming up, Miami staying on the field. 

Gabbert keeps it on 4th, gets two yards to move the chains.

