Octavious Oxendine's Weight Loss Has Led to On-Field Improvements

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Kentucky defense is the ever-evolving Octavious Oxendine.

The junior out of Radcliff, Kentucky is tasked with becoming the next big leader for head coach Mark Stoops' defense, which has produced some of the best defenders in the nation over the past few years. Oxendine is ready for the challenge, he's just bringing a little less of himself to the trenches this season.

Losing around 30 pounds over the offseason and through fall camp, the defensive tackle is finding plenty of benefits to his slimmed physique as the regular season approaches.

"It's actually been fantastic, just losing a lot over the past couple of weeks, especially in camp, losing a couple of pounds and working everyday, sweating a lot, I feel faster, feel great," Oxendine said on Saturday. "I feel more explosive, faster, quicker...I can read stuff faster, move my feet and do things that I couldn't do before."

Whether its at the defensive tackle spot or on the end, Oxendine isn't worried about his newfound slim-figure halting his success from getting into opposing backfields.

"Just go out there and play football," he said. "They put their pants on just like me."

The North Hardin High School product played in just six games last season, recording 15 tackles, 3.5 for loss and two sacks, before a knee injury against LSU sidelined him for the rest of the season. Both of his sacks came against the Tigers, a sign that his best football was yet to come in 2021.

It's been a long road to get back to the gridiron for Oxendine, but it may have also been the key for him to unlock a higher level of football, making him the leader that UK needs on the defensive end.

"Mentally, I feel like it helped me grow a lot, it definitely made me mature and learn the game of football," Oxendine said about his injury. "Coming to college, you just have to find your way and you have leaders in front of you, so you have to really see it from those guys first, then when you catch on I feel like you can get that vocal part when you really know the game."

There's been a bevy of talent to watch and learn from in Oxendine's case. He had the privilege of playing alongside current Dallas Cowboys defensive end and UK fan-favorite Josh Paschal, someone he's taken plenty of advice from, on and off the field:

"When Josh was here, he was doing everything right, so I try to imitate as much as I can off of him," he said. "He took me under his arm when I got in so i've seen a lot just working out with him, watching film with him, he showed me the way and that's what I'm trying to do for the other guys."

As for what that leadership will look on the field, Oxendine plans to lead by example by doing the simple things:

"Being there when I need to be there, making the plays i'm supposed to make, just being in the right spot," he said.

He'll be flanked by plenty of youth and talent, just not experience. Freshman Deone Walker has made waves throughout fall camp, while juniors Josiah Hayes and Justin Rogers are going to be asked to play a larger role than they have in years past. Every defensive line needs its centerpiece, however, and Oxendine fits the bill.