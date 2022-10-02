SEC Roundup: Bama Proves Dominance, Georgia Avoids Scare in Columbia

Through five weeks, the Southeastern Conference has gifted us with some nail-biting finishes.

SCORES (rankings reflect the Sept. 25 AP Poll)

SC State 10, South Carolina 50

No. 7 Kentucky 19, No. 14 Ole Miss 22

No. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26

No. 17 Texas A&M 24, Mississippi State 42

LSU 21, Auburn 17

No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22

Eastern Washington 17, Florida 52

TOP STORYLINES

-Ole Miss won the SEC matchup of the weekend, taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in Oxford. You can find our coverage of the game here.

-Missouri came so close to pulling off the biggest miracle upset in conference history in Columbia, but as the story always goes, couldn't hold on in the end. There are some serious questions being asked of Georgia...maybe it isn't as indestructible as we once thought? Stetson Bennett hasn't looked his bets over the last two weeks, and conference play is only going to get tougher for the Bulldogs from here on out. Time will tell.

-Alabama re-asserted itself in Fayetteville on Saturday, absolutely steamrolling Arkansas in the fourth quarter, without Bryce Young at quarterback. The Crimson Tide aren't going anywhere, while the Razorbacks appear to be a tad worse than what they led on to begin the season. The SEC West should be all locked up for Nick Saban's crew once again.

IT JUST MEANS...LESS

-Texas A&M...WOOF. Mississippi State laid the wood on the Aggies, shining a light on the issues that surround Jimbo Fisher's team. A&M was almost handed the keys to the SEC by some in the beginning of the season, which in hind sight, was moronic. The win over Arkansas looks less and less exciting, and all hopes for a big bowl game seem to be down the drain. Maybe it's the Midnight Yell, maybe it's Jimbo. Either way, College Station seems to be in shambles.

-If there's one thing I know for sure...Bryan Harsin should be no longer be employed by the Auburn Tigers. That was some of the worst play-calling i've ever had the displeasure of laying my eyes on. LSU gave Auburn so many chances to win that game, but nothing ever came to fruition, not because Robby Ashford couldn't make plays, but because Harsin gave up on the playbook. The good people of Auburn are going through hell down there on the Plains, I don't know that Jordan Hare Stadium has ever seen more uninspiring football.

WEEK SIX POWER RANKINGS

Alabama Georgia Tennessee Ole Miss Kentucky Mississippi State LSU Arkansas Florida Texas A&M South Carolina Missouri Auburn Vanderbilt

WEEK SIX MATCHUPS