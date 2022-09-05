SEC Roundup: Georgia Annihilates Oregon, Florida Stuns Utah, LSU Denied Overtime

Week one of the college football season is officially in the books, and the Southeastern Conference nearly escaped with a perfect 14-0 record.

SCORES:

Tennessee 59, Ball State 10

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

No. 6 Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24

No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3

No. 21 Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26

No. 20 Kentucky 37, Miami (OH) 13

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0

Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23

South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14

LSU 23, Florida State 24

TOP STORYLINES:

-The Florida Gators stunned the No. 7 Utes inside the Swamp on Saturday night, and quarterback Anthony Richardson stole the show. AR ran for three touchdowns and 106 yards while throwing for 168 more, including this miraculous pass:

-Remember the defending National Champions? Yeah, the Georgia Bulldogs have officially reloaded, and the poor Oregon Ducks were the recipient of a big-time beatdown to showcase it. Stetson Bennett looked better than ever, while Bo Nix received one final farewell from the SEC.

-Top dogs Alabama and Texas A&M held its opponents scoreless, as the teams tuneup for big non-conference matchups in the following weeks.

-In one of the more under-appreciated performances of the weekend, Arkansas did enough to hold off Cincinnati in Fayetteville. KJ Jefferson collected four touchdowns, proving that he might be the second-best quarterback in the conference behind Bryce Young.

-Capping off the weekend for the SEC, LSU and Florida State competed in a "who wants to win the least" contest. After scoring a touchdown with one second left to tie the game, the Tigers had their extra point blocked by the Seminoles, spelling heartbreak in New Orleans.

IT JUST MEANS...LESS:

-Vanderbilt...the hype was fun while it lasted. Elon put up 31 on the Commodores in what was a poor, poor showing on defense. Wake Forest visits Nashville on Saturday, so we'll see where Vandy truly stands in due time.

-South Carolina defeated Georgia State by three touchdowns, though it wasn't the debut that QB Spencer Rattler could have wanted. He tossed two interceptions and just one touchdown against an average defense. The Gamecocks head to Arkansas for a conference-matchup this week.

-Is Jaxson Dart the man for the QB job at Ole Miss? He threw for just 154 yards, a touchdown and a pick against Troy. The run game looks good for the Rebels, but will it matter come SEC play?

WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS:

Georgia Alabama Texas A&M Arkansas Florida Tennessee Kentucky Mississippi State Ole Miss South Carolina Auburn LSU Missouri Vanderbilt

WEEK 2 MATCHUPS: