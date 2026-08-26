Three Kentucky football players who will be crucial for Will Stein's year one success

Football season is so close, as Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats will get things kicked off next Saturday, September 5th, against Youngstown State. This is the most highly anticipated season of Kentucky football in a long time, and Big Blue Nation can't wait for the Stein era to get started. There are a lot of question marks around this team, but there are a handful of players who could help Stein and the Wildcats overachieve in 2026.

Let's take a look at three Kentucky football players who are crucial for Stein's year-one success.

Three Kentucky Wildcats who are crucial for a successful 2026 season

Kenny Minchey, QB

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every season, the quarterback is going to be very important for the success of a team, and this year is no different. Minchey comes over to Lexington from Notre Dame, and he is finally ready to be a starting quarterback in college football. The staff has been very happy with his progress so far and feels that a breakout season is ahead for the veteran quarterback. If Kentucky is going to make a bowl game in year one of the Stein era, Minchey will have to have an excellent season quarterbacking this football team.

Willie Rodriguez, TE

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Willie Rodriguez (81) makes a catch on the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Wildcat who is guaranteed to have a breakout season is tight end Willie Rodriguez. He had a good season last year with some flashes of greatness. Fans felt the staff could have utilized him more, and in the Stein system, he is going to get fed. There are some questions around the wide receiver room of this Kentucky team, so Rodriguez having a good season would take some of the pressure off of this group. I believe that he is going to lead the Wildcats in receiving this season.

Ty Bryant, S

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) intercepts the pass thrown to Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star on defense for the Wildcats is Lexington native, Ty Bryant. Last season for the Wildcats, he had four interceptions and 76 tackles. This year, in the Jay Bateman defense, he is going to be doing something we haven't seen him do much during his time in Lexington. Bryant will be getting after the quarterback this season for the Wildcats, and Bateman believes he will pick up his first career sack early in the season. The leader of this defense, Bryant, is going to have a big season and turn himself into an elite pro prospect.

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