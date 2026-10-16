Three keys to the game for Kentucky at Oklahoma on Saturday

After a huge upset win over #10 LSU, the Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, who are coming off an upset win of their own after taking down top-ranked Texas with a game-winning field goal. Now, both teams are coming in looking to keep the momentum going.

For Kentucky, they're starting to pop up in some playoff projections after their impressive and gritty 5-1 start. As for Oklahoma, they're looking to use the win over Texas to turn their season around as they are 3-2 entering this game. Heading into the matchup, here are three keys to the game for Kentucky against the Sooners.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables walks with his players before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Find ways to score

The Wildcats will be facing one of the best defenses in the conference on Saturday, taking on an Oklahoma team that has found success almost solely because of their impressive play on defense. Against #1 Texas, the Sooners had multiple takeaways, one of those resulting in a touchdown. They love to use their defense as momentum and Kentucky needs to do whatever they can to find ways to score.

Put pressure on QB John Mateer

One thing Kentucky can really take advantage of on the defensive side is Oklahoma's lack of efficiency on offense and it has been QB John Mateer at the forefront of that. With the lack of playmakers around him, even on the ground at running back, it has been hard for Mateer to create big, scoring plays for the Sooners and that has resulted in four interceptions on the season. Kentucky will need to put pressure on Mateer and make him very uncomfortable.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win the turnover battle

This is probably the biggest key of Saturday's game. The turnovers have been telling for both teams this season and it has really hurt Oklahoma on the offensive end, but been a plus for them on defense. Oklahoma has one of the best defenses in the SEC and it's because they love to create havoc for opposing offenses. Kentucky needs to play efficient football and limit their miscues because that could give the Sooners the momentum they need to pull out the win.

This one could be low scoring with how Oklahoma's defense likes to play, but if Kentucky can put together a good scoring display and limit turnovers, this could work out in their favor. They certainly can't take a road game in the SEC lightly, especially against a team coming off a win over the #1 team.

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