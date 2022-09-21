Watch: Brad White Speaks to the Media on Wednesday Ahead of Northern Illinois

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday, as his defense looks to build off of the first shutout in program history since 2009.

"We got a lot to fix. We're a long way from great. We've had a couple of solid games at this point, but it's one quarter of the season," White said. "This season is no different than a game, that's how we equate it. You can play one good quarter and you've got three quarters left."

White also talked about the task ahead for the Cats against Northern Illinois as well as the adjustments he's seen from some of his players so far this season.

The media scrum with White can be viewed above.

