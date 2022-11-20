Watch: Scangarello, Levis, White Speak Following 16-6 Loss to Georgia

Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White, as well as quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Scangarello spoke on Barion Brown's performance, the improvement from the offense as a whole in the fourth quarter, how he felt UK matched up against UGA and more.

White touched on how impressed he was with the defense, while Levis reflected on the game and looked ahead to the Governor's Cup next weekend against Louisville.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Kroger Field re-capping the tough loss to the undefeated Bulldogs.