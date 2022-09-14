Watch: Will Levis Talks Eating Alligator, Staying Focused Ahead of Youngstown State and More

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis took the podium to talk to the media following Tuesday's practice, as his Wildcats prepare for their week three matchup against Youngstown State.

Following the win over Florida in The Swamp, Levis and Kentucky have to make sure they stay in stride, even with a weaker opponent entering Kroger Field this weekend:

"It's easy to ride that high for a few days, but we gotta know that that's behind us. As we saw last year with the FCS opponent coming in here and giving us a really good game, we don't want to leave any doubts about our preparation," Levis said.

The FCS opponent in question a season ago was the Chattanooga Mocs, who actually held a lead over UK in the fourth quarter. Levis knows what he and his team have to do to make sure a close contest like that doesn't occur again.

"Just bringing the energy. Noon game, that can kind of get in the way of guys' juice and we're getting up early and we're getting over there, expecting another great crowd from the fans. Sometimes, in situations like that you gotta rely on your own energy and your own juice," he said.

Levis' entire media scrum can be viewed above.

