What's next for Kentucky football after the devastating loss to Ole Miss?
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats just welcomed the Ole Miss Rebels into Kroger Field for the first SEC game of the 2025 season and lost 30-23. No one expected the Wildcats to win this game, but the reason it is so frustrating is because Kentucky got out to a 10-0 lead after turning over Ole Miss twice.
Not many expected the Wildcats to win this game, but most of the frustration comes from the fact that they were in this game the whole time but couldn't find a way to pull out the win.
Now the Wildcats are 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play, and the question is where does Stoops's team go from here. Some believed heading into the season that the Wildcats were actually better than many imagined, but the schedule was so difficult that it would be hard for this team to win a lot of games.
If Kentucky was going to surprise some people and find a way to make a bowl game, this was one of the football games they needed to win, and they could not get the job done despite the early lead.
Now quarterback Zach Calzada is banged up, and there is a good chance Cutter Boley starts on Saturday against Eastern Michigan. Boley played for a bit on Saturday, but fans need to see a full game with him at the helm to form a real opinion on the young gunslinger.
Kentucky does not seem to have any type of competent offense, and there is no fix coming unless they find a way to push the ball downfield through the air. It is looking like Kentucky has missed on their third straight transfer portal quarterback with Calzada.
Coach Stoops always seems to find a way to win a football game that he isn't supposed to, but even if he does, it is hard to see any kind of scenario where the Wildcats make a bowl game.
It was great to see this football team come out and compete their tails off on Saturday and hang with an excellent football team, but time and time again, this staff falls short in winnable football games.
The Wildcats will take on Eastern Michigan this week, and hopefully, they will be able to get Boley some high-quality reps if he is going to be the guy for the rest of the season. Kentucky needs to figure things out in this tune-up game.