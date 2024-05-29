Where is Brock Vandagriff ranked among SEC QB's
Kentucky's 2024 football season will all depend on how good of a year Brock Vandagriff has for the Wildcats. Vandagriff is a former five-star recruit. He started his career at Georiga but was never able to get on the field.
He clearly has all of the talent in the world, but solid quarterbacks were able to keep Vandagriff off the field during his career in Athens.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked all of the quarterbacks in the SEC, and he had Vandagriff ranked 11th. To me, this is fair, knowing that we haven't seen Vandagriff play all that many snaps and literally no relevant snaps.
Crawford had this to say about Vandagriff, "Given the talent in the Wildcats' secondary and up front at the line of scrimmage, one would've expected Brock Vandagriff to struggle at times during his first spring practice in Lexington learning a new offense, but it didn't happen. That speaks volumes to his development as a player after spending the last couple years in Athens as a depth option. Vandagriff avoided mistakes during the spring, challenged the back end of Kentucky's defense, and looks to be a difference-maker in new OC Bush Hamdan's tempo-based scheme. Pace of play is going to look a lot different for the Wildcats this fall."
Vandagriff is the wildcard of the SEC because we really don't know what he is going to do as a QB1 in the SEC. If Vandagriff outplays his expectations for the year, so will the Kentucky Wildcats football team.