Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date

The big man will announce his decision in mid-November

Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class. 

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date. 

Kentucky is one of seven programs still in the running for the coveted recruit, along with:

  • Louisville 
  • UCLA 
  • Oklahoma State
  •  Michigan 
  • Maryland
  • G League Ignite.
"Decisions, decisions," Bradshaw said in his Instagram post. 

The Wildcats are considered near the top of the pecking order for the big man, as he has taken a visit to just Lexington and Louisville. The G-League will always be in the mix, but Bradshaw is currently favored to take his talents to the Bluegrass. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

