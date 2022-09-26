Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date

Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class.

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date.

Kentucky is one of seven programs still in the running for the coveted recruit, along with:

Louisville

UCLA

Oklahoma State

Michigan

Maryland

G League Ignite.

"Decisions, decisions," Bradshaw said in his Instagram post.

The Wildcats are considered near the top of the pecking order for the big man, as he has taken a visit to just Lexington and Louisville. The G-League will always be in the mix, but Bradshaw is currently favored to take his talents to the Bluegrass.

