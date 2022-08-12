Adou Thiero Stock is Through the Roof After Two Games for Kentucky

When Adou Thiero committed to the University of Kentucky in early May, that excitement about the next big Wildcat recruit wasn't making the rounds in Lexington.

The consensus three-star out of Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania was seen as just another piece filling out the bench for the 2022-23 roster and another one of those patented John Calipari "projects." Thiero may still be a project, but a lot sure can change after two games in the Bahamas in the middle of August.

In 32 minutes on the court, the currently listed 6-foot-6 freshman has dropped 20 points on 8-11 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals. Not so bad for someone who's on a minutes count this weekend due to "growing pains."

According to Thiero, those pains could lead to "three to five" more inches of growth, meaning that Big Blue Nation will watch him develop as a basketball player, physically and mentally.

"Adou understands the grind and process of development here," Calipari said in a press release after the signing of Thiero. "He knows nothing will be easy, but he has great size and has the makeup of the kind of guard who excels here, someone who can play on the ball or off and can finish at the rim in a variety of ways. I can’t wait to coach him and help him reach his goals.”

If this is the starting point, then Kentucky may have found a diamond in the rough. Thiero was originally unranked when Calipari offered him in late March.

"He’s trying so hard, he’s playing with a ton of energy, a ton of passion," assistant coach Chin Coleman said of Thiero after Thursday night's performance. "He’s going to make mistakes, but when you make mistakes as long as your effort and energy is right, you can make plays. If he’s making plays, I’m happy for him."

Whether he's the size of a two-guard or as big as a stretch-four, the talent is easy to find for the freshman. The jump shooting is visible, the off-ball savviness has shown, and while it's just a pair of exhibition games, there's much to be excited about when it comes to the potential that Thiero possesses.

It remains to be seen how many minutes he'll play over the final two games of the Big Blue Bahamas Tour, but don't expect the hype train to take any detours on the way back to Lexington.