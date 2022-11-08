Skip to main content

Cats Cruise Without Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Defeat Howard 95-63

No reigning unanimous National Player of the Year and no Preseason All-SEC point guard? No problem for No. 4 Kentucky. 

The Wildcats opened their 2022-23 season with a 95-63 drubbing of the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena. 

Kentucky has now won 12 of 14 season-openers under John Calipari and remains undefeated in home season-openers. The Wildcats are now 7-0 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents all-time. 

Four players finished with double-digit points in the win, headlined by 22 from Antonio Reeves. 

The Illinois State transfer shot 8-16, including 6-12 from 3-point range. He was flanked by CJ Fredrick, who cashed in on a two treys of his own, totaling 20 points to go along with three assists, three rebounds and a steal. It was the first non-exhibition game of Fredrick's Kentucky career. 

As a team, Kentucky shot 11-24 from deep. Five different Cats buried a trey in what was an impressive night on the offensive side for Calipari's group. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Cats were sharp defensively, holding the Bison to 34 percent shooting from the field and forcing 16 turnovers. 

Kobe Dickson led Howard with 17 points, lighting it up from the paint on 8-9 shooting. As a team, the Bison were abysmal from behind the arch, making just seven of 25 attempts. 

While Oscar Tshiebwe was missing on the court, the presence of a powerful big man down low was still there, as Ugonna Onyenso provided a dominant defensive outing. After totaling nine blocks in the Cats pair of preseason exhibitions, he added four more in 20 minutes on the court Monday night. 

The scoring came from all over for UK, as it notched 36 points in the paint, 32 points off the bench and 23 fastbreak points. The Cats also won the battle on the boards handily, out-rebounding the Bison 42-37.

Kentucky fought through an ugly first few minutes, eventually finding a stride where it imposed its will consistently on the Bison for the remainder of the game. In what was supposed to be a bit of a slog without key pieces in the lineup, the Cats showed off their depth and defensive prowess in a comfortable opening-night win. 

Up next for the Wildcats is another mid-major matchup in the form of the Duquesne Dukes. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11 and will air on the SEC Network. 

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Howard Bison
Howard Bison

USATSI_19380568_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cats Cruise Without Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Defeat Howard 95-63

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19353779_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Leads Howard 49-26 at the Break

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19357894_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Collins OUT Against Howard

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17521560_168390308_lowres (1)
Men's Basketball

Quick Hits: Kentucky Needs to Contain These Two Howard Players

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19353780_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season-Opener Against Howard

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19353791_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-Howard

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19353404_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Three Predictions for No. 4 Kentucky's Season-Opener vs. Howard

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064297_168390308_lowres
Football

Stoops Remains Confident in Matt Ruffolo, Kentucky's Special Teams

By Hunter Shelton