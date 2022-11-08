Cats Cruise Without Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Defeat Howard 95-63

No reigning unanimous National Player of the Year and no Preseason All-SEC point guard? No problem for No. 4 Kentucky.

The Wildcats opened their 2022-23 season with a 95-63 drubbing of the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena.

Kentucky has now won 12 of 14 season-openers under John Calipari and remains undefeated in home season-openers. The Wildcats are now 7-0 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents all-time.

Four players finished with double-digit points in the win, headlined by 22 from Antonio Reeves.

The Illinois State transfer shot 8-16, including 6-12 from 3-point range. He was flanked by CJ Fredrick, who cashed in on a two treys of his own, totaling 20 points to go along with three assists, three rebounds and a steal. It was the first non-exhibition game of Fredrick's Kentucky career.

As a team, Kentucky shot 11-24 from deep. Five different Cats buried a trey in what was an impressive night on the offensive side for Calipari's group.

The Cats were sharp defensively, holding the Bison to 34 percent shooting from the field and forcing 16 turnovers.

Kobe Dickson led Howard with 17 points, lighting it up from the paint on 8-9 shooting. As a team, the Bison were abysmal from behind the arch, making just seven of 25 attempts.

While Oscar Tshiebwe was missing on the court, the presence of a powerful big man down low was still there, as Ugonna Onyenso provided a dominant defensive outing. After totaling nine blocks in the Cats pair of preseason exhibitions, he added four more in 20 minutes on the court Monday night.

The scoring came from all over for UK, as it notched 36 points in the paint, 32 points off the bench and 23 fastbreak points. The Cats also won the battle on the boards handily, out-rebounding the Bison 42-37.

Kentucky fought through an ugly first few minutes, eventually finding a stride where it imposed its will consistently on the Bison for the remainder of the game. In what was supposed to be a bit of a slog without key pieces in the lineup, the Cats showed off their depth and defensive prowess in a comfortable opening-night win.

Up next for the Wildcats is another mid-major matchup in the form of the Duquesne Dukes. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 11 and will air on the SEC Network.