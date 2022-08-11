Collins, Toppin Highlight Kentucky's First Game of The Big Blue Bahamas Tour

Big Blue Nation got its first glimpse at the 2022-23 Kentucky Basketball team on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats kicked off their four-game Big Blue Bahamas Tour with a bang.

UK defeated the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 at the Baha Mar resort convention center in Nassau, Bahamas, showcasing the bulk of talent that head coach John Calipari once again possesses. Reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe led the team with 17 points, but he was nowhere near the main talking point of the night.

That distinction would belong to UK’s pair of freaky, acrobatic, shot-blocking forwards, Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins. The duo combined for 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four steals. It may be August, but both players have already added some serious clips to their highlight reels:

There’s always hype when speaking about Kentucky hoops, but the stock for both players has seen a significant increase since the last time they took the floor. Toppin provided 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game last season, mostly off the bench. There’s expectations that an improved jump shot, to go along with his elastic bounce, will carry his numbers towards double digits in his third year in Lexington.

For Collins, his sophomore campaign may be crucial to the success of Kentucky. His playing time dwindled as the Cats dove into conference play last year, though there were flashes of what he was capable of. Even more so than Toppin, Collins’ jumper could elevate him from being just a long physical presence down low, to becoming near-indefensible.

Six players scored double figures on Wednesday, as the Wildcats shot 56.8 percent as a team. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves knocked down four 3-pointers, while freshman Chris Livingston hit a trio of treys. Fellow freshman Cason Wallace was a force all over the court, pouring in 15 points to go along with five boards, three assists, two blocks and a steal. BBN also got a taste of CJ Fredrick and Adou Thiero, both of whom are on a minutes count this weekend. Thiero tallied seven points, three assists, three steals and two blocks in just 10 minutes.

There will likely be plenty more highlights to come over the weekend from Nassau, as Kentucky continues its tour on Thursday night, taking on Tec De Monterrey, a college team from Mexico. Game time is set for 7 p.m. EST and is available to watch on the SEC Network.