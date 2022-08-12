Skip to main content

Defensive Presence Propels Kentucky in Game Two of The Big Blue Bahamas Tour

Game one of the Big Blue Bahamas Tour was filled with offensive highlights from start to finish. In game two, the defense made its presence felt in a big way against Tec de Monterrey. 

The Wildcats reigned victorious over the college from Mexico, winning 102-40. UK held Monterrey to 25.8 percent shooting from the field and just 16 makes all night. Seven Cats reached double figures scoring, but there are plenty more impressive stats in the box score to swoon over. 

Kentucky was vicious on the defensive end all night, tallying 10 steals and eight blocks, leading to 34 fast break points and 21 points off 16 Monterrey turnovers. The teeth-gnashing defense from freshman duo Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston was especially impressive, as the two kept the pressure on til their final minutes on the floor, combining for five steals. 

Perhaps the most impressive stat from Thursday night is the rebound differential, which saw the Cats come out on top 65-22. Oscar Tshiebwe led the group with 14 boards. 

Four players finished with double-doubles, as Tshiebwe added 10 points, while Livingston (14 points, 10 rebounds,) Jacob Toppin (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Sahvir Wheeler (14 points, 10 assists) each stuffed the stat sheet. 

Freshman Adou Thiero started on Thursday night and played 22 minutes, totaling 13 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists. While currently listed as 6-foot-6, Thiero supposedly has up to five inches left to grow, meaning Big Blue Nation may see the Leetsdale, Pennsylvania product out on the court for more minutes than initially expected. 

CJ Fredrick also found a scoring groove for the first time in a Kentucky uniform, adding nine points and three boards in 15 minutes. Though he didn't find a bucket in game one against the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday, head coach John Calipari praised Fredrick for his play off the ball as he gets back into playing real basketball games for the first time in over a year. 

Highlights from Thursday nights action are below: 

Kentucky will return to action on Saturday evening, taking on Carleton University out of Canada. The action is set to begin at 6 p.m. EST and will be available to watch on the SEC Network. 

