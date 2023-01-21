Game Notes: Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 76-67 win over the Texas A&M Aggies:
Team Records and Series Notes
- Kentucky won its third in a row and is 13-6 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
- Texas A&M is 13-6 overall, ending a seven-game win streak, and is 5-1 in league play.
- Kentucky holds a 13-4 advantage in the all-time series and has won the last four.
- UK leads 7-2 in games played in Lexington and has won the last five vs. the Aggies in Rupp Arena.
- Next for UK: on Tuesday, the Wildcats travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Game time is 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT in Nashville) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
Team Notes
- In a game featuring 10 ties and 11 lead changes, UK took the lead for good with 8:29 to go and won 76-67.
- For the second game in a row, Kentucky trailed at halftime but came back to win.
- The last time that happened was Jan. 2 and 5, 2021, when the Wildcats rallied from halftime deficits to win at Mississippi State and at home vs. Vanderbilt.
- Kentucky made 11 of 32 on 3-point shots. It’s the most threes attempted since the Wildcats launched 33 long balls vs. Chattanooga on Dec. 17, 2011.
- Kentucky won the rebounding 39-30, including 23-10 in the decisive second half.
- UK won offensive rebounding 18-4, leading to a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points.
- Kentucky won despite Texas A&M going 16 of 16 at the foul line. The last time a Kentucky opponent went perfect on at least 16 attempts from the line in a single game was Arkansas in a 71-67 Razorback overtime win Feb. 27, 2014.
Player Notes
- Antonio Reeves came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with a season-high 23 points, his 14th double-figure game of the season.
- He made five 3-pointers, one shy of his career best. With 8:29 remaining, he hit the 3-pointer that broke a tie and put the Wildcats ahead for good, 56-53.
- Jacob Toppin had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists.
- UK is 4-0 this season when Toppin scores at least 17.
CJ Fredrick had 12 points, his third time in the last four games in double figures.
- Cason Wallace had 11 points, his 11th double-figure scoring game of the season.
- He led the Wildcats with four assists, the sixth time this season he has paced the Cats in that category.
- After scoring no points and grabbing three rebounds in the first half while limited by foul trouble, Oscar Tshiebwe bounced back to finish with seven points and 17 rebounds.
- It is the fourth time this season he has garnered at least 17 boards in a game and 13th time in his two seasons as a Wildcat.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Coach John Calipari
- Calipari is 12-3 vs. Texas A&M, with all but one win coming at UK.
- Calipari has an 823-247 all-time on-court record and is 378-107 in 14 seasons at UK.
- UK is 310-60 (83.8%) against unranked competition under Calipari.
Rupp Arena
- Kentucky is 644-78 (89.2%) in the 47-year history of Rupp Arena, including 349-47 (88.1%) vs. SEC foes.
- Kentucky is 217-18 (92.3%) in Rupp Arena under Calipari.
In the First Half
- Kentucky opened with a starting lineup of Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the third game in a row.
- Both teams struggled early with Texas A&M getting the first basket at the 17:42 mark.
- UK trailed 4-0 when Fredrick got UK on the board with a 3-pointer at 16:35.
- Antonio Reeves was the first substitute at the 15:56 mark and immediately hit a 3-pointer, tying the game at 6.
- Trailing 13-12, UK got consecutive threes from Reeves, Livingston and Livingston again to go up 21-15.
- TAMU replied with a 14-2 run to go up 29-23, coaxing UK’s second timeout at 4:09.
- TAMU went to halftime with a 31-29 lead (see note above on UK trailing at halftime). Reeves led the Wildcats with nine points and Toppin added nine.
In the Second Half
- Kentucky began the second half with the starting lineup.
- Kentucky scored the first five points of the half, with a three by Fredrick putting the Cats up 34-31.
- With UK up 36-35 at the 17:00 mark, Tshiebwe was fouled on a shot attempt. After video review, Tshiebwe was called for a previously unviewed flagrant foul and Julius Marble of A&M was called for a common foul and technical foul.
- Marble made two free throws, Fredrick made two free throws; UK was given the ball out of bounds and Wallace made a jumper to make the score 40-35.
- Tshiebwe scored at the 13:55 mark, his first points of the game, to make it 47-44.
- TAMU scored seven straight points to make it 51-47.
- Trailing 53-51, UK got seven in a row to go back ahead 58-53 and the Wildcats never trailed again.
Ahead 59-57, Toppin made a free throw, missed the second, Wallace tracked down the rebound and found Reeves for his fifth 3-pointer of the game (63-57).