Game Notes: Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52

Here are some important game notes following the No. 4 Wildcats' 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night:

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 2-0 and Duquesne is 1-1.

Kentucky leads the series, 3-0, with all games having been played in Lexington.

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic, which will be played in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will be televised by ESPN.

Team Notes

Kentucky limited Duquesne to 52 points.

UK is 84-0 under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 55 points or less.



UK is 204-9 (95.8%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 points or less.

Duquesne shot 30.3% from the field. UK is 224-24 (90.3%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 40% or less.

Kentucky won the rebounding margin, 46-35.

Kentucky had 22 assists and the Cats have had at least 20 in both games.

Kentucky led by as many as 25 points. The Wildcats are 312-13 (96.0%) in the Calipari era when leading by as many as 10 points at any time during the contest.

This is the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Wildcats have won each of their first two games by at least 25 points.

Kentucky made 57.9% from 3-point range, 11 of 19. Also making 11 in the opener, through two games the Wildcats are hitting 51.2% from long distance.

The 2022 UK Athletics Hall of Fame class was introduced at halftime, including men’s basketball star Jim Andrews. Andrews lettered in 1971-72-73 (freshmen ineligible for varsity in those days), was first-team All-Southeastern Conference as a junior and senior and helped lead the Wildcats to three consecutive SEC championships.

Rupp Arena

UK extended its home win streak to 21 games, dating back to the 2020-21 season, and is the longest current home win streak in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky is 635-77 (89.2%) in the 47-year history of Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is 208-17 (92.4%) in Rupp Arena under Calipari.

Player Notes

Antonio Reeves had 18 points, leading the Wildcats in scoring for the second consecutive game. He made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point land.

CJ Fredrick was next with 14 points, netting 4 of 7 from long range.

Seeing his first action of the season, it was a day of elevens for Sahvir Wheeler. On the 11th day of the 11th month, he had 11 points and 11 assists.

It is the 11th double-double of his career and the 11th time he has had double-figure assists.

Freshman Ugonna Onyenso neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. He added three blocked shots and has seven total, third-most for any UK players in his first two games:

Anthony Davis 12 in 2011-12



Perry Stevenson 11 in 2006-07



Rodney Dent 7 in 1992-93 (junior season, his first at UK)

Lance Ware had four points, three rebounds and four blocked shots, leading the Wildcats to a total of 11 rejections.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari is 13-4 vs. Duquesne, including 2-0 at Kentucky.

Calipari has an 812-241 all-time regular-season record and a 367-101 mark at Kentucky.

In the First Half

Kentucky has started Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware for both games.

Duquesne scored the game’s first three points before Fredrick tied it at 17:57.

Antonio Reeves was UK’s first substitution at the 15:16 mark.

Trailing 8-7, a pair of baskets by Ugonna Onyenso started a 6-0 UK run, giving the Wildcats a lead they held the remainder of the game.

UK stretched the lead to as many as 16 points at 36-20 and the halftime score of 38-22.

Wallace and Reeves had seven points each to lead balanced scoring. Seeing his first action of the season, Sahvir Wheeler had six points and six assists.

In the Second Half

Kentucky began the second half with the starting lineup.

Duquesne scored the first seven points of the half before Onyenso got UK on the board with a layup at 16:21. Fredrick followed with a 3-pointer and the Wildcats led by double digits the remainder of the contest.

A basket-and-one by Reeves with 10:28 made him the first Wildcat in double-figure scoring. That began a 12-2 spurt that gave the Wildcats their then-largest lead at 58-37. UK eventually stretched the lead to 25 points on two occasions, including the final score of 77-52.

