Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion

At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena:

Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think of to describe it.

At the 10:44 mark, the Cats had more turnovers (7) than points (6). Forgive me for thinking that that should not happen. The real sticking point to me thus far is that Kentucky had six days off between North Florida last Wednesday and tonight. There was plenty of talk regarding gelling as a team and using this extra time to get in a better flow state on the court as a unit. Through 20 minutes that's yet to be seen, like not even close.

Sahvir Wheeler has three points on 1-4 shooting as well as three turnovers. He has not been able to efficiently run the point, consistently driving into the lane towards multiple defenders, trying to kick it out to no avail. Antonio Reeves is already 2-8 from the floor, while CJ Fredrick has shot it just four times, making one 3-pointer.

At this point you'd expect Kentucky to just dump it down to Oscar Tshiebwe, because there is a very clear physical mismatch in the paint. Tshiewbe has six points and six rebounds.