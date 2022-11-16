Halftime Thoughts: Michigan State Holds Small Lead Through 20 Minutes

At halftime here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Michigan State leads No. 4 Kentucky 36-34.

Here are some halftime thoughts:

Kentucky has done a good job of matching Michigan State's physicality through 20 minutes. Calipari knew that would be an important key to staying in this game with the Spartans, and his group has responded well so far. Of course, keeping that physicality up for a second 20 minutes is a much taller task.

Playing that physical has resulted in a tiny bit of foul trouble for the Wildcats, however. Some possessions seemed to let bumping down low slide, while others were quickly whistled due to a small reach-in or bit of contact.

Kentucky's offense as a whole frankly hasn't been impressive. Plenty of stagnant possessions have helped MSU take a lead into the break. Too many touches on the perimeter for forwards that don't lead to anything productive.

Shooting was at a premium at the start. Neither CJ Fredrick nor Antonio Reeves have been able to find that same kind of space that was available against Howard and Duquesne. MSU's guards keep the pressure on at all times, denying those easy chances unless found in transition.

Oscar Tshiebwe may not be at 100 percent tonight, but he's sure as hell close. Calipari isn't letting the NPOY play more than a few minutes at a time, even though physically it looks like he could play a full 40. He's got a team-best 11 points and seven rebound at the break. That presence down low is game changing for the Cats.

While Tshiebwe has done his thing, Ugonna Onyenso hardly got any run in the half, playing less than one full minute. Whether it's something Calipari saw in those seconds that turned him off to the idea of the true freshman playing, or if it's the combo of Oscar, Lance Ware and Daimion Collins eating up all the minutes, it doesn't look like we'll see Onyenso much for the rest of the evening.

Joey Hauser and Malik Hall propelled MSU to a halftime lead thanks to some sharpshooting. Calipari noted Hauser as a very good shooter on Monday, and while he didn't live up to that title last weekend against Gonzaga, he's doing so tonight with a trio of treys through 20 minutes. Hall banged home a 3-pointer on MSU's last possession of the half to give the Spartans the two-point lead.