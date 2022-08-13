John Calipari Tweets Response to Mark Stoops Saturday Comments

On Thursday, John Calipari made the statement that Kentucky was a basketball school. Since, tensions have been high to say the least. Today, following the first scrimmage of preseason camp, Calipari addressed the media and answered several questions on the subject.

"I don't care what anybody says about their program. That's not my business," Stoops said on Saturday. "That's not my lane, but when you start talking about my program and others that we compete against — me? I don't do that. I stay in my lane. So that's in defense of my players, defense of the work that we've done. Believe me. We want to continue to push, but don't demean or distract from the hard work and the dedication and the commitment people have done to get to this point."

"Again, I don't need to apologize for that and I won't," Stoops continued on Saturday afternoon. "But we want more and we want to continue to push that. There are so many people, so many fans, so many coaches, so many players that have sacrificed to improve at the level we've improved at. We all know, this program wasn't born on third base. Some may, but I can promise you this football team didn't wake up on third base. We did a lot of work. We did a lot of work. The commitment of Joe Craft and so many people, Mitch (Barnhart), Dr. Capilouto, so many people have done so much that you have to have a respect and appreciation for it. We all want more."

Following the press conference, Calipari responded via a tweet.

Calipari's team is currently on a four game tour in the Bahamas and will return to the court tonight against Carleton. This entire episode is something both programs need to put in the rearview as the offseason for both has the national eye focused on Kentucky currently, but not for the usual positive reasons.