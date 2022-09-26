Skip to main content

Kentucky MBB to Play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

The Wildcats will host their annual intrasquad scrimmage in Pikeville this October

Kentucky's men's basketball will host its annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky on Oct. 22. 

"The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods," UK Athletics said in a release. 

The team will also travel to eastern Kentucky for the day and conduct community service for those impacted. There will be a pregame Fan Fest outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena before the game, highlighted by the UK basketball pregame show.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” head coach John Calipari said. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

The game will tip at 6 p.m. ET. 

