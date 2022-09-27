Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed.

The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network.

Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which saw it finish second in the MEAC, ultimately losing in the first round of its conference tournament to Coppin State.

It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Bison are the 11th announced non-conference opponent that UK will play this season. The SEC schedule was released earlier this month, meaning the Cats now have 30 confirmed games:

TBD: Duquesne

NOV. 7: Howard

NOV. 15: Michigan State (Indianapolis)

NOV. 18: North Florida

NOV. 20: @Gonzaga

NOV. 29: Bellarmine

DEC. 4: Michigan (London)

DEC. 10: Yale

DEC. 17: UCLA (New York City)

DEC. 21 Florida A&M

DEC. 28: @Missouri

JAN. 3: LSU

JAN. 7: @Alabama,

JAN. 10: South Carolina

JAN. 14: @Tennessee

JAN. 17: Georgia

JAN. 21: Texas A&M

JAN. 24: @Vanderbilt

JAN. 28: Kansas

JAN. 31: @Ole Miss

FEB. 4: Florida

FEB. 7: Arkansas

FEB. 11: @Georgia

FEB. 15: @Mississippi State

FEB. 18: Tennessee

FEB. 22: @Florida

FEB. 25: Auburn

MAR 1: Vanderbilt

MAR 4: @Arkansas

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

