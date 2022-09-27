Skip to main content

Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

The Cats will welcome the Bison to Rupp Arena to open the 2022-23 campaign

One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed. 

The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network. 

Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which saw it finish second in the MEAC, ultimately losing in the first round of its conference tournament to Coppin State. 

It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Bison are the 11th announced non-conference opponent that UK will play this season. The SEC schedule was released earlier this month, meaning the Cats now have 30 confirmed games: 

  • TBD: Duquesne
  • NOV. 7: Howard
  • NOV. 15: Michigan State (Indianapolis)
  • NOV. 18: North Florida 
  • NOV. 20: @Gonzaga 
  • NOV. 29: Bellarmine
  • DEC. 4: Michigan (London)
  • DEC. 10: Yale 
  • DEC. 17: UCLA (New York City)
  • DEC. 21 Florida A&M
  • DEC. 28: @Missouri
  • JAN. 3: LSU 
  • JAN. 7: @Alabama,
  • JAN. 10: South Carolina 
  • JAN. 14: @Tennessee 
  • JAN. 17: Georgia 
  • JAN. 21: Texas A&M
  • JAN. 24: @Vanderbilt 
  • JAN. 28: Kansas
  • JAN. 31: @Ole Miss
  • FEB. 4: Florida
  • FEB. 7: Arkansas
  • FEB. 11: @Georgia
  • FEB. 15: @Mississippi State
  • FEB. 18: Tennessee
  • FEB. 22: @Florida 
  • FEB. 25: Auburn
  • MAR 1: Vanderbilt 
  • MAR 4: @Arkansas

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

