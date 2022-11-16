Oscar Tshiebwe Provides Swift Reminder of His Value in Season Debut at Champions Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — In the eyes of Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, taking on No. 4 Kentucky at this early stage in the season played a part in the Spartans' big 86-77 Champions Classic win.

Not in a demeaning way to the Wildcats, either. While UK tallied a full roster for the first time this season on Tuesday night, it wasn't one that was considered fully healthy.

The biggest piece to that puzzle being superstar center Oscar Tshiebwe. MSU caught the Preseason All-American in his season-debut, and while he still made a major impact in the game, Izzo knows Sparty dodged a bullet via this game not taking place in January:

"Let’s make sure we keep this somewhat human: Oscar is not Oscar yet," he said.

Tshiebwe underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October, keeping him out of basketball action for four weeks. With no games under his belt since the Big Blue Bahamas tour in August, it's more than fair to think that any player would be a step behind the first time they hit the court for a real game.

Jokes swirled around Lexington last season that Tshiebwe was a literal machine. With 22 points and 18 rebounds on Tuesday night, all signs are now firmly pointing in the direction of a robot being responsible, because it simply isn't human for someone to be able to put up such a stat-line given the circumstances.

John Calipari agrees:

“For Oscar to do what we did without playing for four weeks and have a practice, come on, that’s ridiculous," he said. "He had some turnovers, there were a couple of things I thought he could have kicked out but come on man, he can’t do everything.”

Yes, five turnovers don't read great, but even robots try and throw you off the scent so you don't find them out.

On a more serious note, if anyone had forgotten just how valuable it is to have the reigning National Player of the Year returning to your stacked roster...two things:

1. Shame on you.

2. There's being valuable, then there's being Oscar Tshiebwe. There is no price tag applicable to even attempt to place.

It was up in the air whether or not he would even play against Sparty, let alone see the the floor for 34 minutes.

“I went through rehab and everything was good. The doctor released me to play, so it was up to Coach,” Tshiebwe said. “We came out today, (Calipari) told me I was just going to play a little bit, but obviously the game was really tough and I had to play.”

Obviously. Think about what would have happened to the Wildcats had Tshiebwe been on a strict minutes count. The answer hit hard when he fouled out in the first overtime, leaving MSU big man Mady Sissoko practically all alone in the paint, jamming lobs and snatching rebounds.

"Somebody hit me and said, 'you have (Oscar) on a minute restriction?' I said 'yeah, as many as he can play," Calipari joked after the loss.

Tshiebwe led Kentucky in the plus-minus category, checking in at plus-10. It was easily the highest of any Wildcat, as only Antonio Reeves (plus-five) and Jacob Toppin (plus-one) managed to stay out of the red.

When he's on the floor, he makes an impact. He's got all the hardware in the world to prove it. Sure, Kentucky's offense might've gotten stiff and stagnant at times trying to feed Tshiebwe the rock for old times sake, that can't happen all season. But, it was the first time that Calipari's group saw the floor together, and it came against a really tough, well-coached unit that made it uncomfortable for just about every other player wearing blue and white.

Rome wasn't built in a day...neither was Kentucky's offense, clearly.

Calipari has preached patience with this group from the get-go. A loss as head-scratching as Tuesday's can swiftly blur any remnants of patience, but the introduction of Tshiebwe into UK's game plan is only a positive sign for the remainder of the season.

That is, unless the Cats have to play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Not sure that there's a remedy for that.