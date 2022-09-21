SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released times and airing locations for every conference basketball game for the 2022-23 season.

Here's where you'll be able to watch all 18 of Kentucky's SEC matchups this season, as well as what time (EST) they will air:

DEC. 28: Kentucky @ Missouri, 7 p.m. SECN

JAN. 3: LSU @ Kentucky, 8 p.m. ESPN

JAN. 7: Kentucky @ Alabama, 1 p.m. ESPN

JAN. 10: South Carolina @ Kentucky, 7 p.m. ESPN/2

JAN. 14: Kentucky @ Tennessee, Noon ESPN

JAN. 17: Georgia @ Kentucky, 9 p.m. ESPN

JAN. 21: Texas A&M @ Kentucky, 2 p.m. ESPN

JAN. 24: Kentucky @ Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. SECN

JAN. 31: Kentucky @ Ole Miss, 9 p.m. ESPN/2

FEB. 4: Florida @ Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

FEB. 7: Arkansas @ Kentucky, 9 p.m. ESPN/2

FEB. 11: Kentucky @ Georgia, Noon ESPN/2

FEB. 15: Kentucky @ Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m. SECN

FEB. 18: Tennessee @ Kentucky, 1 p.m. CBS

FEB. 22: Kentucky @ Florida, 7 p.m. ESPN/2

FEB. 25: Auburn @ Kentucky, 4 p.m. CBS

MAR 1: Vanderbilt @ Kentucky, 7 p.m. SECN

MAR 4: Kentucky @ Arkansas, 2 p.m. CBS

The Wildcats will have 11 games air on ESPN or ESPN2, as well as three matchups taking place on CBS.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

