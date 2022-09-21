Skip to main content

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

The Wildcats' SEC slate kicks off against Missouri on December 28

The Southeastern Conference has released times and airing locations for every conference basketball game for the 2022-23 season. 

Here's where you'll be able to watch all 18 of Kentucky's SEC matchups this season, as well as what time (EST) they will air: 

  • DEC. 28: Kentucky @ Missouri, 7 p.m. SECN 
  • JAN. 3: LSU @ Kentucky, 8 p.m. ESPN 
  • JAN. 7: Kentucky @ Alabama, 1 p.m. ESPN
  • JAN. 10: South Carolina @ Kentucky, 7 p.m. ESPN/2
  • JAN. 14: Kentucky @ Tennessee, Noon ESPN
  • JAN. 17: Georgia @ Kentucky, 9 p.m. ESPN
  • JAN. 21: Texas A&M @ Kentucky, 2 p.m. ESPN
  • JAN. 24: Kentucky @ Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. SECN
  • JAN. 31: Kentucky @ Ole Miss, 9 p.m. ESPN/2
  • FEB. 4: Florida @ Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
  • FEB. 7: Arkansas @ Kentucky, 9 p.m. ESPN/2
  • FEB. 11: Kentucky @ Georgia, Noon ESPN/2
  • FEB. 15: Kentucky @ Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m. SECN
  • FEB. 18: Tennessee @ Kentucky, 1 p.m. CBS 
  • FEB. 22: Kentucky @ Florida, 7 p.m. ESPN/2
  • FEB. 25: Auburn @ Kentucky, 4 p.m. CBS 
  • MAR 1: Vanderbilt @ Kentucky, 7 p.m. SECN
  • MAR 4: Kentucky @ Arkansas, 2 p.m. CBS 

The Wildcats will have 11 games air on ESPN or ESPN2, as well as three matchups taking place on CBS. 

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

