Three Predictions for No. 4 Kentucky's Season-Opener vs. Howard

The chase for Kentucky's ninth National Championship officially begins tonight inside Rupp Arena, as the No. 4 Wildcats welcome the Howard Bison to open the 2022-23 regular season.

Despite the injury big biting early, vibes are high around John Calipari's roster, as a mixture of youth and veterans combine for an athletic, spunky yet mature group.

Game one of the 31-game slate will likely not feature the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, nor Preseason All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler, as both continue to get back to 100 percent health.

Led by former Duke guard Kenneth Blakeney, Howard is set to provide the Cats their first real test against a Division I opponent. Here are three predictions for tonight's matchup as Kentucky looks to begin the season 1-0:

Cason Wallace Leaves Biggest Impression

Let's presume that Wheeler will not be available to run point for the season-opener. All eyes will turn to the true freshman Wallace, as he looks to continue impressing after a magnificent preseason.

Across the four games in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour and both fall exhibitions, Wallace averaged 10.5 points. Against Missouri Western State and Kentucky State last week, he averaged 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Granted, the talent on the opposing side isn't near even a program such as Howard, but stats are stats, and those are good.

There will be a mixture of guard combinations as Calipari is still trying to find out what groups he likes the best, but expect the Dallas native to be featured the most, while CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves and even Adou Thiero filter in and out.

The defensive prowess of Wallace is the most staggering part of his game upon first glance. He won't be the best shooter on the court, but he'll likely make the most hustle plays while simultaneously stuffing the stat sheet. Kentucky will need Wheeler if it wants to accomplish its goals this season, but there's a surefire option available to run point in his absence.

It's also Wallace's birthday, so surely he has a big game, right?

Ugonna Onyenso Has Another Block Party, Cleans Glass

With Tshiebwe out, and Daimion Collins also unexpected to play, the Kentucky frontcourt will operate with Lance Ware and Ugonna Onyenso as its biggest bodies down low.

All Onyenso did in the Cats' pair of exhibition games was protect the rim and swat shots away, as he racked up nine blocks. Scoring the ball seems like it may be a bit of a challenge for the freshman throughout the early part of the season, but as long as he does his job on defense, he'll see his fair share of minutes.

Howard is by no means undersized, so Calipari will be looking for the big man to hold his own on the glass alongside Ware. I like Onyenso to collect at least three blocks and double-digit rebounds against the Bison.

Kentucky Doesn't Cover Spread

Betting lines currently peg the Wildcats as 25.5-point favorites, but that might be a bit high considering the pieces that Calipari's group will be missing.

Howard, while ranked 239 in KenPom, is no slouch and will provide a much more actual challenge than the preseason opponents.

If only eight scholarship players suit up, you're obviously asking for a few guys to play a ton of minutes on opening night. Say one or two players get into some foul trouble, you could easily wind up with some awkward rotations that don't feature much shooting or offensive impact. Defense shouldn't be an issue, but will the Wildcats being able to score most of the night?

It's early, and if you know anything about Calipari-led Kentucky teams, starting off fast isn't exactly a forte. I like the Cats to handle the Bison, but not to the point where you're left feeling adequately impressed.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena as Kentucky attempts to open the season 1-0.