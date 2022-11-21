Skip to main content

Three Takeaways: Gonzaga Thumps Kentucky 88-72

Here are three takeaways from No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday evening in Spokane:

Total Lack Of Energy Early Seals Quick Fate

Screen Shot 2022-11-20 at 9.54.56 PM

Despite Kentucky being able to cut the GU lead down to as little as four points in the second half, it never truly felt like Kentucky was going to find a way to win. From the jump, the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats to every punch in the first 20 minutes, taking a 16-point lead to the locker room. 

The Cats looked flat, didn't make a 3-pointer in the first half and let Drew Timme and Co. do whatever they wished. Julian Strawther was a clear mismatch for Kentucky's forwards, while Rasir Bolton and Anton Watson out-worked and out-hustled John Calipari's group.

Sunday night's game had such a big feel to it, yet the Wildcats' play resembled that of another preseason exhibition. Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace got going in the second half, finally hitting some jumpers, but the deed was already done. Gonzaga simply wanted the game more than Kentucky...way more. 

CJ Fredrick And Antonio Reeves' Shooting Will Make Or Break Kentucky

Yet again, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves had poor nights shooting the basketball. It's the second time this season, as it first sprung up on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic against Michigan State. 

Kentucky has lost both games on a big stage in which its two primary shooters have struggled from the floor. Reeves finished with 10 points on 4-13 shooting while Fredrick was an abysmal 1-9 against the Zags. 

It's pretty clear that if those two aren't hitting jumpers and providing from the perimeter, then scoring the basketball consistently as a team is going to be an issue for the Wildcats. It was thought that 3-point shooting would be a major strength for this team, but that's clearly not the case through five games. 

Production from Fredrick and Reeves will be vital to Kentucky's success this season. 

Too Early To Hit The Panic Button? 

Where do you draw the line between "it's only November" and "this team may have some issues"?

Because on one hand, of course everything will be fine. Kentucky has played just five games, there's so much room to grow as a cohesive unit. But on the other, there have been two major tests for the Wildcats so far this season, and they've failed both. 

Michigan State and Gonzaga both have good defenses, but the spotlight has clearly been too big for Kentucky so far. The failure to close out against MSU, followed by the debacle that took place tonight in Spokane. 

Calipari has preached patience, but until Kentucky is able to win a big game, that cloud is going to hang over its head this season.

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Kentucky's tough loss to the Zags.

