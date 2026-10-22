A college basketball expert made a bold prediction about Mark Pope's future at Kentucky

The upcoming college basketball season is going to be a make-or-break year for Mark Pope as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. This program saw regression from year one to year two, and BBN needs better results. Injuries did play a large role in the struggles last season, but they happen to everyone. Coach Pope has to have a really successful season this year to not be on the hot seat.

Gary Parrish went on the CBS Sports' College Basketball Podcast, called The Eye On College Basketball Podcast, and he discussed what Pope will have to do this year to stick around long term as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Here is what Parrish had to say about Pope: "I think anything less than a Sweet 16, you're in real trouble. That either means you got popped early in the tournament, or you didn't have a good season, and losing before the Sweet 16 was completely expected relative to your seed. Either one of those is not good enough. If he's not coaching in the second weekend, he will not be the coach at Kentucky next season."

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some Kentucky fans might not like to hear what Parrish is saying here, but I do agree with him. The Wildcats are in desperate need of a deep tournament run. There is a standard that comes with Kentucky basketball, and it hasn't been met in a while. This isn't just Pope; as late in the John Calipari tenure, the standard was not being met as well.

It is time for Kentucky basketball to get back to being the top dog in college basketball, and Coach Pope needs to make strides toward that goal this season. Parity in college basketball has made it harder on the Blue Bloods, but Duke has been just fine with their new coach.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Blue Nation truly loves Mark Pope. The big reason for that is because he loves Kentucky. Obviously, Coach Pope won the title here in 1996, and this short time he spent in Lexington showed him what Kentucky basketball is all about.

This is why fans want to see Coach Pope succeed here in Lexington, but it is time for him to have this team near the top of the SEC and go on a run in the NCAA Tournament. A very important season of Kentucky basketball is coming up as Kentucky looks to earn back big dog status.

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