A Kentucky transfer portal target just committed to a rival
Kentucky's new head basketball coach, Mark Pope, is almost finished with the 2024-25 roster, but he is looking to add one more guard who can score the basketball.
The goal was to add former North Florida guard Chaz Lanier to the roster after he took a visit to Kentucky, but on Friday, he committed to play for the Wildcat's biggest SEC rival, Tennessee.
Tennessee had more minutes to offer Lanier, but this is a massive loss for the Wildcats as he would have been a perfect final addition to this roster, but now Coach Pope will have to keep looking.
Coach Pope will turn his attention to former BYU guard Jaxson Robinson, who played for the Wildcat's new coach last season. Robinson is an elite scorer and is currently still in the NBA Draft. If you are a Kentucky fan, you are hoping Robinson pulls his name out of the draft. If he does this, all signs point to the former BYU Courger following his previous head coach to Lexington.
Robinson is an elite scorer who would be the perfect final guard addition to this roster. He is a player who has played a lot of college hoops, so he would fit right into what Coach Pope is building. Robinson can shoot, and that is why he would be a perfect fit for this system.
Missing on Lanier hurts, especially knowing he is going to a rival, but Coach Pope is going to find a piece to finish this roster, and Big Blue Nation needs to hope it is Robinson.