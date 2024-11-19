Andrew Carr is like the 'team dad' for this Kentucky team
Last Tuesday, Kentucky got a big signature win against Duke in the Champions Classic. That didn't come easy, as the Wildcats were faced with some huge adversity down at halftime and forced to make some big adjustments. More often than not, a young team would usually fold when facing a 9-point deficit at halftime. Kentucky's experienced squad made all adjustments necessary to get the big victory.
A big part of making those adjustments is the leadership of this Kentucky team, and one of the vocal leaders on the team, Andrew Carr, had himself a game that earned him SEC Player of the Week honors. Lamont Butler says Carr is like the "team dad."
"Andrew (Carr) has done a great job of leading us. He's always a positive energy, positive voice, always correcting for us. Things like that. We always call him like our 'team dad,' so he's always been a great leader for us throughout the year. We're just excited for him to continue to grow as a leader."- Butler on Carr's leadership.
Butler mentioned that there have been plenty of guys on the team who are being very vocal on the floor in late-game situations, and it was a long list of teammates that Butler mentioned. Again, the experience of this Kentucky team helps with them being a very vocal team.
"Andrew Carr, Amari (Williams), Jaxson (Robinson), Kerr (Kriisa), it's actually almost everybody. Koby (Brea), Ansley (Almonor), everybody's talking at that point. Like I said, we're an experienced team. We've got a bunch of fifth-year guys. A lot of guys have won a lot of games in college basketball. Everybody knows that up and downs come in a game, so we were just ready to go in that second half and fight back."- Butler on the team's vocal leaders.
Kentucky has plenty of weapons at their disposal that can step up on any given night, and the experience is one of the more important traits about this team.