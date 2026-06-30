Could Milan Momcilovic break a college basketball record held by Steph Curry?

Milan Momcilovic has some big goals this season at Kentucky as a shooter. Last season at Iowa State, he averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game. This is one of the best seasons we have ever seen from a shooter in college, but he can do something even more special this season.

Recently, Momcilovic talked with the UK Sports Network about his goal for this season as a shooter, and his answer was very interesting. Here is what Momciloivc had to say: “Pope was telling me he doesn’t want me to shoot 48% from three this year because he would see that as a failure because I’m not taking enough. So, he wants me to take a lot more. Ten threes a game and bring that percentage down a little bit. Obviously, as a shooter, you care about three-point percentage, but you know he wants more volume on makes and attempts, so I don’t mind it. Not sure what the record is for three-point makes in a year at Kentucky, but I hope to break that.”

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic talks to media during an interview at Iowa State’s Sukup Basketball complex on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Personally, after hearing this quote from Momcilovic, I think he is shooting too low. The single-season record for Kentucky basketball in three-point makes is currently held by Jodie Meeks, who did it during the 2008-09 season. In this season, Meeks made 117 threes.

The reason Momcilovic is shooting two low with his goal is that he made 136 last seasons at Iowa State. Obviously, Momcilovic didn’t know what the record at Kentucky was, but I think knowing Pope wants him to shoot closer to 10 per game, his goal needs to be for the all-time college basketball record.

University of Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach Mark Pope points to the championship banners as he speaks about the victories he will soon be adding to display. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is held right now by two players, with the most famous of the two being Steph Curry. He and Liberty’s Darius McGhee both made 162 three-point shots, and I believe this should be the goal for Momcilovic this season. Assuming Kentucky plays around 36 games this season, he would have to make around 4.5 threes a game to get it done.

This is a big goal for the Kentucky sharpshooter, but if it is true that Pope wants him to shoot 10 threes a game, he is going to have a real shot to get this done. Momcilovic will without a doubt make Kentucky history, but could he also make college basketball history this season?

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