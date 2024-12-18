ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Ohio State
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Madison Square Garden as a part of the CBS Sports Classic. Last season in the CBS Sports Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats were able to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels in Atlanta.
Ohio State has not had a great start to the 2024-25 season, as they are 7-4. The Buckeyes cracked the top 25 at one point but have since dropped out. Ohio State has taken on three SEC teams this season, going 1-2. They beat the Texas Longhorns to start the season but then lost to Texas A&M and Auburn. Ohio State took on Auburn last Saturday where they lost 91-53.
It is still to be seen if former Kentucky Wildcats Aaron Bradshaw and former South Carolina Gamecock Meechie Johnson will play in this game. Bradshaw hasn't played in a while, and Johnson is out for personal reasons.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will have too much of an issue handling the Buckeyes, as they give Kentucky a 65.8% chance to win this game.
Playing in Madison Square Garden will be an exciting venue for this team to play in, and there will certainly be a lot of blue seen throughout the seats. If Kentucky is able to take care of business and win this game, they have a really good chance of leaving non-conference play with only one loss.
This would put Coach Pope's team in a great spot to have a high seed in the Big Dance.