Houston Rockets writer explains why they shouldn't draft Reed Sheppard
Big Blue Nation is excited to find out where the Kentucky kid Reed Sheppard is going to end up playing in the NBA.
One of the teams that seems to make the most sense for Sheppard when it comes to their needs at guard is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are a young team with a ton of star power that just missed out on the playoffs last season.
Jeremy Brener of Inside The Rockets made the case for the Rockets passing on Sheppard, as he doesn't believe they will have many minutes for him until the sharpshooting guard develops.
Brener had this to say about why the Rockets should pass on the former Wildcat, "Sheppard might not be ready to play right away, and his size means he will have to be a really good defender. There's no reason why Sheppard can't be that elite defender, but he isn't there yet. He'll need to develop a lot with whichever team that drafts him. Given where the Rockets are, it may not be in their best interest to take a prospect like Sheppard with the third overall pick. It's entirely possible he wouldn't even crack the rotation should he join the Rockets, so if the front office is going to bring Sheppard to Houston, it's because they believe in his ability to learn and develop at a fast pace."
Sheppard has some things to work on defensively, but when it comes to his ability to shoot the ball and facilitate, there is no a question he is NBA ready. If the Rockets do pass on Sheppard, a team drafting under them will get an elite guard who will shoot at a very high clip every season.