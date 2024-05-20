Why Rockets Shouldn't Draft Reed Sheppard
The Houston Rockets will be on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, and among the top options for the team to select could be Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard, who turns 20 in June, is considered to be one of the top NCAA prospects, and his 3-point shot is one of the best in the draft class. Sheppard played one season at Kentucky, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds across 33 games last season. The Rockets need to add players who can space the floor, so that's why the team should pick him. However, his fit with the Rockets isn't seamless.
"Sheppard, a 6’1 sniper from Kentucky, measured at a 42 inch max vertical leap at the combine," Forbes writes. "While he would provide an instant boost from long distance to one of the worst shooting rosters in the NBA, Sheppard’s size is a concern. The team’s backcourt of the future currently projects as 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green alongside 2023 fourth overall pick Amen Thompson. Veteran guard Fred VanVleet is the incumbent starter at point guard, though he is only under contract for two additional seasons."
Sheppard might not be ready to play right away, and his size means he will have to be a really good defender. There's no reason why Sheppard can't be that elite defender, but he isn't there yet. He'll need to develop a lot with whichever team that drafts him.
Given where the Rockets are, it may not be in their best interest to take a prospect like Sheppard with the third overall pick. It's entirely possible he wouldn't even crack the rotation should he join the Rockets, so if the front office is going to bring Sheppard to Houston, it's because they believe in his ability to learn and develop at a fast pace.
