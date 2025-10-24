How to watch #9 Kentucky's exhibition against #1 Purdue
It's officially gameday between the Kentucky Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers as a top ten matchup is on deck at Rupp Arena. Purdue is ranked #1 and the Wildcats are ranked #9, so this should be a great basketball game.
Kentucky is going to be without point guard Jaland Lowe, so the Wildcats will have to find success with either Denzel Aberdeen or Collin Chandler at the one.
This game is going to teach Big Blue Nation a lot about the Wildcats, even with some important pieces not on the floor.
Let's take a look at how to watch this exhibition matchup between Kentucky and Purdue.
How to watch #9 Kentucky's exhibition vs. #1 Purdue
Tipoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers is set for 6:00 pm ET on Friday, October 24th, and this game can be watched on the SEC Network.
Keys to victory for Kentucky to take down #1 Purdue
Shoot the three-ball well from deep
Purdue's offense is potent, so the Wildcats are going to have to score the ball at a high level if they want to get the exhibition victory. Coach Pope has been adamant that he wants this team to shoot the three ball over 30 times a game, and if the Wildcats do that in this game at around 40%, they will win. The Wildcats have the athletes to get open looks in this game against a porous Purdue defense. Shooting the ball well is how the Wildcats will pull off the big win at home.
Dominate the glass
Last season, the Wildcats struggled on the boards, and it is clear that Pope has gone out of his way to make sure that won't be an issue this season. Purdue has an elite rebounder in Oscar Cluff, who was one of the best rebounders in the nation last year at South Dakota State. Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno will need to keep him off the glass if they want to win this game. Limiting Purdue to one shot per possession is massive for the Wildcats.
Stop the two-man game of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn
The two-man game of Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn is elite, as it accounted for 236 of Kaufman-Renn's points a year ago. The point guard and forward for the Wildcats, who are tasked with guarding these two, need to know this and be ready for the pick-and-roll. Purdue is a well-rounded team, but if the Wildcats slow this two-man game, it will give them a good shot to get the win. Smith and Kaufman-Renn are two of the best players in the nation, so if Kentucky guards them well, it is a sign of good things to come.