How to watch the Kentucky basketball game vs. Georgia State
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play their final tune-up game before they have a massive week facing Clemson and Gonzaga. The Wildcats are getting ready to play Georgia State, and Mark Pope's team has some things to work on.
In the win over WKU earlier in the week, the Wildcats won by 19 points, but the three-point shots weren't falling like many would have hoped. The excellent news is Kentucky found a way to win a game with great defense when the shots weren't falling. This is something the Wildcats will need to be used to once they get into SEC play because the shots won't always fall, and they need to find a way to win in other ways.
The other concern in the win over WKU was Amari Williams turning the ball over six times. While a lot of the offense does run through the seven-footer, he needs to take better care of the basketball and make smarter passes. Hopefully, this is something Williams will continue to improve on over the course of the season.
Kentucky has a massive set of games next week, and going into those games, 7-0 would be great for Coach Pope's team.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Georgia State.
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00 pm et in Rupp Arena. This game can be watched on the SEC Network.