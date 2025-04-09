Jasper Johnson is going to have a special freshman season for Mark Pope
Kentucky fans are knee-deep in transfer portal news, but one player who is set to come into Lexington and be a star is 2025 five-star freshman Jasper Johnson.
The 6'4 guard is ranked as the 18th best player in the 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson did not participate in the McDonald's All-American Game, which is another reason many college basketball fans won't know much about him when he takes the floor in Rupp Arena, but Johnson will be a star.
The lefty guard is a lights-out shooter who is going to make a living nailing the three-ball. Johnson is a Kentucky native but played for Overtime Elite in Atlanta this season, where he was dominant.
It will be interesting to see if Johnson starts or comes off the bench this season, and it will all depend on if Coach Pope lands a veteran shooter in the portal.
Whether Johnson comes off the bench or starts, he is going to be one of the best freshmen in the SEC and will make a case to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Johnson is the definition of a tough shot taker and a tough shot maker, but he is also great at creating open looks with his shiftiness. The 6'4 freshman is going to get a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities next season, thanks to Pope's offensive system.
The lefty guard is going to be a fan favorite in Lexington as he is from Kentucky, and his dad played football for the Wildcats. Johnson is going to end up being one of the most underrated players in the SEC.