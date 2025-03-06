Wildcats Today

Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update dropped the Kentucky Wildcats a seed line

What seed will Mark Pope's team be in the NCAA Tournament?

Dec 31, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the second half against the Brown Bears at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
It's the point of the year when ESPN's Joe Lunari is one of the busiest people on earth as he runs all of the numbers to make his Bracketology. On Lunardi's social media on Thursday morning, he posted an update that had Kentucky dropping from a three-seed to a four-seed.

In this update, the Wildcats are the fourth seed in the West, which means if they were to make the Sweet 16, they would be playing in San Francisco. The three seeds in this update are St. John's, Wisconsin, Iowa State, and Texas A&M.

This means Kentucky fans need to be rooting against these teams this weekend because if the Wildcats are able to take down Missouri, they could jump back into three seed range.

Kentucky would much rather be the third seed because this would mean they wouldn't have to play the one seed until the Elite Eight rather than the Sweet Sixteen.

A run in the SEC Tournament could help the Wildcats seeding, but it is still to be seen how much effect this has on the seeding.

It is interesting that Kentucky was a three-seed before blowing out LSU, then dropped to a four-seed after blowing them out in Rupp Arena. All this means is the Wildcat's matchup with Missouri means even more now for Mark Pope's team.

It would be great if the Wildcats were able to hop back into the three seed, but this would take a big win on Saturday and likely some things to go well for the Wildcats.

