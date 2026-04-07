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Kentucky Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Bookmark this article all transfer portal cycle long for recruiting updates and analysis.
Andrew Stefaniak|
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

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Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to add players to the 2026-27 roster via the transfer portal. This article will have daily transfer portal updates on who Kentucky is targeting in the portal, which players are coming on visits, who the Wildcats land, and which players from last year's team are staying or leaving.

Bookmark this article so you can stay up to date with the latest happenings in the transfer portal as Pope looks to put a roster together capable of hanging a banner.

Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Players with a visit or Zoom call set up

Dedan Thomas Jr., LSU PG, 6’1 178

15.3 ppg, 6.2apg, 2.7rpg, 45.9% from the field, 30.2% from three, 83.3% from the free throw line

Kentucky was after Thomas Jr. in the portal last cycle and after one year at LSU Mark Pope is back in. Kentucky has set up a Zoom call with Thomas Jr.

Devin Vanterpool, FAU CG, 6’4 190

15.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 6.3 rpg, 43.8% from the field, 35.1% from three, 78.3% from the free throw line

Kentucky and Vanterpool have a zoom call set up as Mark Pope will look to land a player who is dominant on both sides of the ball. Vanterpool has other zoom calls set up so this will be a big battle for the staff.

Players with Kentucky interest

Finley Bizjack, Butler G, 6’4 190

17.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.2 rpg, 42.6% from the field, 34.9% from three, 85% from the free throw line

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas G, 6’3 205

21 ppg, 2.7 apg, 4.2 rpg, 50.6% from the field, 36.9% from three, 79.6% from the free throw line

Miles Byrd, San Diego State G, 6’6 190

10.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.2 bpg 40.5% from the field, 30.8 from three, 79.5% from the free throw line

Tyron Riley IV, San Francisco Wing, 6’6 200

12.2 ppg, 1.2 apg, 4.8 rpg, 47.2% from the field, 36.8% from three, 70.7% from the free throw line

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame F, 6’7 220

16.2 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4 rpg, 51.5% from the field, 20% from three, 67.4% from the free throw line

Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon F, 6’10 220

13.3 ppg, 2 apg, 7.4 rpg, 45.4% from the field, 30.4% from three, 79.9% from the free throw line

Additions via the portal

Players retained from last year's roster

Reece Potter, 7'1 C

Reece Potter
Reece Potter | Reece Potter

Departures from Kentucky via the portal

Andrija Jelavic, PF (Leaving door open to return to Lexington)

Andrija Jelavic
Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jaland Lowe, PG

Jaland Lowe
Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jasper Johnson, SG

Jasper Johnson
Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) grabs a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mo Dioubate, PF

Mo Dioubate
Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brandon Garrison, C

Brandon Garrison
Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) reacts after dunking the ball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Denzel Aberdeen, CG (Applying for one more year of eligibility)

Denzel Aberdee
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) watches his shot during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Testing the NBA waters from last year's Kentucky team

Malachi Moreno, C (Expected back in Lexington after testing waters)

Moreno
Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24), guard Jasper Johnson (2) and forward Braydon Hawthorne (right) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

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Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

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