Kentucky Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker
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Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to add players to the 2026-27 roster via the transfer portal. This article will have daily transfer portal updates on who Kentucky is targeting in the portal, which players are coming on visits, who the Wildcats land, and which players from last year's team are staying or leaving.
Bookmark this article so you can stay up to date with the latest happenings in the transfer portal as Pope looks to put a roster together capable of hanging a banner.
Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
Players with a visit or Zoom call set up
Dedan Thomas Jr., LSU PG, 6’1 178
15.3 ppg, 6.2apg, 2.7rpg, 45.9% from the field, 30.2% from three, 83.3% from the free throw line
Kentucky was after Thomas Jr. in the portal last cycle and after one year at LSU Mark Pope is back in. Kentucky has set up a Zoom call with Thomas Jr.
Devin Vanterpool, FAU CG, 6’4 190
15.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 6.3 rpg, 43.8% from the field, 35.1% from three, 78.3% from the free throw line
Kentucky and Vanterpool have a zoom call set up as Mark Pope will look to land a player who is dominant on both sides of the ball. Vanterpool has other zoom calls set up so this will be a big battle for the staff.
Players with Kentucky interest
Finley Bizjack, Butler G, 6’4 190
17.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.2 rpg, 42.6% from the field, 34.9% from three, 85% from the free throw line
Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas G, 6’3 205
21 ppg, 2.7 apg, 4.2 rpg, 50.6% from the field, 36.9% from three, 79.6% from the free throw line
Miles Byrd, San Diego State G, 6’6 190
10.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.2 bpg 40.5% from the field, 30.8 from three, 79.5% from the free throw line
Tyron Riley IV, San Francisco Wing, 6’6 200
12.2 ppg, 1.2 apg, 4.8 rpg, 47.2% from the field, 36.8% from three, 70.7% from the free throw line
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame F, 6’7 220
16.2 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4 rpg, 51.5% from the field, 20% from three, 67.4% from the free throw line
Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon F, 6’10 220
13.3 ppg, 2 apg, 7.4 rpg, 45.4% from the field, 30.4% from three, 79.9% from the free throw line
Additions via the portal
Players retained from last year's roster
Reece Potter, 7'1 C
Departures from Kentucky via the portal
Andrija Jelavic, PF (Leaving door open to return to Lexington)
Jaland Lowe, PG
Jasper Johnson, SG
Mo Dioubate, PF
Brandon Garrison, C
Denzel Aberdeen, CG (Applying for one more year of eligibility)
Testing the NBA waters from last year's Kentucky team
Malachi Moreno, C (Expected back in Lexington after testing waters)
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Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.Follow AndrewStefaniak