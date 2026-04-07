Kentucky Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff will be working tirelessly over the next few weeks to add players to the 2026-27 roster via the transfer portal. This article will have daily transfer portal updates on who Kentucky is targeting in the portal, which players are coming on visits, who the Wildcats land, and which players from last year's team are staying or leaving.

Bookmark this article so you can stay up to date with the latest happenings in the transfer portal as Pope looks to put a roster together capable of hanging a banner.

Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Players with a visit or Zoom call set up

Dedan Thomas Jr., LSU PG, 6’1 178

15.3 ppg, 6.2apg, 2.7rpg, 45.9% from the field, 30.2% from three, 83.3% from the free throw line

Kentucky was after Thomas Jr. in the portal last cycle and after one year at LSU Mark Pope is back in. Kentucky has set up a Zoom call with Thomas Jr.

MONSTER performance from Dedan Thomas Jr. to close out the Tigers’ non-con slate.



The junior guard has been outstanding this season, leading LSU in both scoring (16.2 PPG) and assists (7.1 APG) while establishing himself as one of the nation’s best passers.



Dedan’s… pic.twitter.com/2avYri1eaN — Matt (@HoopHound5) December 30, 2025

Devin Vanterpool, FAU CG, 6’4 190

15.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 6.3 rpg, 43.8% from the field, 35.1% from three, 78.3% from the free throw line

Kentucky and Vanterpool have a zoom call set up as Mark Pope will look to land a player who is dominant on both sides of the ball. Vanterpool has other zoom calls set up so this will be a big battle for the staff.

FAU's Devin Vanterpool is a long-term guy who caught my attention early. Some of the best defensive guard tape I've seen—quick hands, flies for blocks, super aggressive, dives for balls. Also making 2.2 3PTM, 49% pullup shooter. Great positional rebounder. Transition and PnR… pic.twitter.com/IF0wsDmSPD — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 13, 2026

Players with Kentucky interest

Finley Bizjack, Butler G, 6’4 190

17.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.2 rpg, 42.6% from the field, 34.9% from three, 85% from the free throw line

Butler guard Finley Bizjack has been ELECTRIC for the Bulldogs so far this season ⚡️



Bizjack is averaging 17.6 points per game for 6-1 Butler. pic.twitter.com/lzsySyeWiN — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 2, 2025

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas G, 6’3 205

21 ppg, 2.7 apg, 4.2 rpg, 50.6% from the field, 36.9% from three, 79.6% from the free throw line

Camren Hunter goes OFF for Central Arkansas against Queens (NC) 👀👀



31 points

12-18 FG

4-6 3PT



What do we think of his game 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/iZFsXWuFJV — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) January 29, 2026

Miles Byrd, San Diego State G, 6’6 190

10.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.2 bpg 40.5% from the field, 30.8 from three, 79.5% from the free throw line

Miles Byrd (@_mbyrd21) returns to San Diego St this Fall after a huge year last season averaging:



12.3 PPG

4.4 RPG

2.7 APG

2.1 SPG

1.1 BPG



Had a knack for getting in the passing lanes, very capable facilitator, and has unlimited range. True 2-way player. pic.twitter.com/FIbJI12hAN — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) September 7, 2025

Tyron Riley IV, San Francisco Wing, 6’6 200

12.2 ppg, 1.2 apg, 4.8 rpg, 47.2% from the field, 36.8% from three, 70.7% from the free throw line

San Francisco’s Tyrone Riley IV will enter the transfer portal, his advisor Paolo Zamorano of Prodigy Sports tells me.



Rangy, athletic 6’6” lefty wing who’s drawn the attention of NBA scouts.



The All-WCC Freshman Team selection looks poised for a high-major jump. pic.twitter.com/k7Csl2YYjA — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) March 27, 2025

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame F, 6’7 220

16.2 ppg, 2.6 apg, 4 rpg, 51.5% from the field, 20% from three, 67.4% from the free throw line

Think Jalen Haralson played the best game of his freshman season tonight in Notre Dame’s win over TCU:



20 PTS

9 ASTS

5 REBS

1 BLK

8-12 FG

0-1 3PT



Haralson is a versatile 6-7 prospect with the ability to handle the ball, make plays for teammates, rebound, and score it himself.… pic.twitter.com/EgGr4q1IF9 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 6, 2025

Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon F, 6’10 220

13.3 ppg, 2 apg, 7.4 rpg, 45.4% from the field, 30.4% from three, 79.9% from the free throw line

🦆 23 points

🦆 6 rebounds@OregonMBB's Kwame Evans Jr. put on a show in the Ducks' inaugural @bigten game. #B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/6PrSt8hqP7 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 5, 2024

Additions via the portal

Players retained from last year's roster

Reece Potter, 7'1 C

Reece Potter | Reece Potter

Departures from Kentucky via the portal

Andrija Jelavic, PF (Leaving door open to return to Lexington)

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jaland Lowe, PG

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jasper Johnson, SG

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) grabs a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mo Dioubate, PF

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brandon Garrison, C

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) reacts after dunking the ball against Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Denzel Aberdeen, CG (Applying for one more year of eligibility)

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) watches his shot during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Testing the NBA waters from last year's Kentucky team

Malachi Moreno, C (Expected back in Lexington after testing waters)