Kentucky basketball has to land these three 2025 recruits
Mark Pope has begun recruiting the 2025 class, and he is after some highly ranked players. This will be Coach Pope's first true high school recruiting class at Kentucky and will be his chance to make a statement showing the college basketball world that he is going to recruit elite talent.
Let's take a look at three players in the 2025 recruiting class that Coach Pope and his staff need to land.
Three players Kentucky needs to land in the 2025 recruiting class
1. Jasper Johnson
Jasper Johnson is a five-star guard ranked as the 11th-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Johnson is from Kentucky, and his father played football for the Wildcats. He is an elite shooting 6'4 guard who would fit in well with Coach Pope's system. Coach Pope can't let a player who grew up 30 minutes from Rupp Arena slip away.
2. Malachi Moreno
Like Johnson, Malachi Moreno is from Kentucky, and he plays his high school hoops for Great Crossing. Moreno is a 6'11 center and is ranked as the 29th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is a dominant player down low who has a ton of post moves and helps clean the glass. He would be a multi-year starter in the paint for Kentucky if he picked the Wildcats. Moreno is another player from the state that Coach Pope can't let slip away.
3. Nate Ament
Nate Ament is a five-star power forward in the 2025 class ranked as the 16th best player according to 247Sports composite rankings. Ament is an elite shooter for a 6'9 forward, so he would fit right into the offensive system Coach Pope wants to run. He has a great handle and isn't afraid to help on the glass. Coach Pope just recently offered Ament, but he would be a perfect addition to this 2025 class.