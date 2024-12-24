Kentucky basketball signee puts up incredible stat line in the City of Palms Classic

WHAT A FIRST GAME!!

Great Crossing and Bishop McNamara go into Overtime and Vince Dawson III closes it out in the overtime crashing the boards for the game winning put back!



#37 Ranked Senior Malachi Moreno had 39 Pts and 11 rbs on a PERFECT 15-15 FROM THE FIELD!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kpkNDOVXZB