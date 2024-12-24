Kentucky basketball signee puts up incredible stat line in the City of Palms Classic
Malachi Moreno is a player Big Blue Nation is excited to see wear the blue and white in Rupp Arena. The seven-foot center is a Kentucky native and plays his high school hoops at Great Crossing in Georgetown.
Moreno and his team are currently playing in Florida in the City of Palms Classic, and in his most recent game in this tournament, Moreno went nuclear.
He scored 39 points on 15-15 shooting from the field while also pulling down 11 boards. When looking at an average stat line from Moreno, he is incredibly efficient from the field because he is so good around the rim.
Some don't believe Moreno's style of play is going to work in the SEC, but he is a magician down low, and once he gets in a college weight room, he will be impossible to slow in the paint.
The hometown hero is going to have a solid freshman season in Mark Pope's system, and he does possess NBA upside with his 7'1 frame.
Here is the scouting report on Moreno from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "What differentiates Moreno from any other top big in the class is his ability to be efficient offensively in so many spots on the floor and thus within various offensive actions. This requires versatile skill, and a high aptitude for the game. He’s a legit low-post scoring threat who understands how to seal, has touch on his jump hook, can turn both shoulders when deep enough, and dunk with both hands. He’s a good pick-and-roll partner with the frame to set big screens, the ability to make reads and slips, and the hands to make tough catches in the lane. He’s also the type of big man you can play through at the high post, as he has good poise as cutters go through the lane, is a good passer, can play out of subsequent dribble hand-off actions, and even throw back-door passes off the dribble."