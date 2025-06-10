Kentucky center Brandon Garrison explains the post move Mark Pope taught him
On Tuesday, Kentucky returning stars Brandon Garrison and Otega Oweh spoke with the media for the first time since the end of last season.
Garrison had a lot of great things to say about the offseason, but one question he was asked was how having a coach who was big in the NBA has helped the forwards on this roster. After talking about this, Garrison was asked about what moves Coach Pope has taught him down low.
Here is what Garrison responded when asked what moves Coach Pope has taught him, "Yeah, just doing some hook shots and doing some little things that are a cheat code. Just some little cheat codes that he teaches us."
After this response, Garrison went on to talk about how Coach Pope can still do some of these moves down low, but he doesn't often do more than one rep.
One thing that was very clear after hearing from Garrison and Oweh is just how close Pope is with his players. These two have been with Coach Pope for a season now, and they have built a really special bond.
Garrison went on to talk about what he wants to work on this offseason, and one of the big things is becoming a leader on this team. Coach Pope has talked about wanting to make sure Garrison takes a step as a leader on this team, and the Wildcats center has made it clear that he is working on this.
In year two at Kentucky, Garrison is going to improve on the court as a player and as a leader as this team looks to win a national title.