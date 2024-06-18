Kentucky Coach Mark Pope offers elite 2025 five-star power forward
Mark Pope is starting to recruit the 2025 class, and one player he and the Kentucky coaching staff just offered is five-star power forward Nate Ament. He is ranked as the 16th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Ament is from Warrenton, Virginia, possesses a ton of athleticism, and is a great shooter from deep.
Coach Pope offered Ament this week, joining other elite programs like Duke, Kansas, and Creighton.
Watching film on Ament he is a prototypical Coach Pope forward as he can pass the basketball and shot. He can handle the basketball and pulls forwards and big men away from the rim. Ament is a player that Coach Pope will push hard after in this class as he would add just what this staff wants.
Here is the scouting report on Ament from Eric Bossi of 247Sports, "Pushing 6-foot-8, Ament is a guy who broke out on the national scene during the spring and summer of 2023 while playing with Team Loaded NC. While he's still a bit on the thin side, Ament is a mobile and skilled forward who has the skill and ball skills to play out on the wing where he has tremendous size. Or he can be used as a small ball four-man who opens up defenses and pulls other bigs away from the basket, thanks to his ability to shoot from deep. There is a lot of projectable upside for Ament because of his overall size, athleticism and frame that he can easily grow into down the road. While he's not yet a finished product and certainly needs to add more strength, he is a guy who already makes the game look pretty easy and appears to have a very bright future."