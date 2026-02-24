Kentucky has fallen significantly in Joe Lunardi's recent Bracketology update

Kentucky is limping into the final few games of the season after three straight losses, and Big Blue Nation is frustrated knowing two of them should have been wins. There are four games left in the regular season for Mark Pope’s team, and it won’t be an easy stretch with a bunch of tough games still left on the horizon.

This roller coaster season for the Wildcats continues as Kentucky started SEC play with back-to-back losses, then won eight of their next nine games. On Valentine’s Day, the only thing in the way of Kentucky being the top team in the SEC was Florida, and after that loss, it has spiraled. Now the Wildcats are 8-6 in SEC play and are in jeopardy of playing their first game in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

This morning, Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology, and the Wildcats took a monstrous drop. Kentucky went from a six seed to an eight seed in this update, which has fans concerned. In this update from Lunardi, the Wildcats would be facing off with Clemson in the first round, and if they were to take down the nine-seed Tigers, a big matchup would lie ahead.

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks to his bench during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A Round Of 64 win from the Kentucky Wildcats would have them facing off with the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Duke. In year one of the Pope era, he was able to take down Duke, and nothing would bring Kentucky fans more happiness than taking down the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky has a game coming up this evening against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and this is a big-time must-win for Pope’s team. There is nothing scarier than a road Quad 2 game, but that is what Kentucky will face this evening.

Kentucky's guard Otega Oweh (00) brings the ball up court against Oklahoma Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 4, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Wildcats are able to take down South Carolina on the road, their remaining three games will be at home against Vanderbilt, on the road against Texas A&M, and a home rematch with the Florida Gators to finish the season. This is a tough stretch where the Wildcats could go 0-3, but they very well could also go 3-0.

Kentucky has not played well on the road against South Carolina of late so Pope will have to find a way to win a tough ball game on the road. The Wildcats are an eight seed now in the recent Bracketology update from Lunardi, but anything can happen as this unpredictable Kentucky basketball season comes to an end.