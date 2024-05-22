Kentucky has to land this player to complete the roster
Mark Pope is still looking to add one more player to this roster that will actually have a significant role. Many Kentucky fans hoped this player would be Chaz Lanier, and while nothing is official, it looks like he might be headed to Tennessee.
When it comes to talented guards/wings in the transfer portal, all that really leaves is Jaxson Robinson, who played for Coach Pope last season at BYU. Last season for Coach Pope's Cougars, Robinson averaged 14.2 points per game, which led the team. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.4% from three. Robinson also shot 90.8% from the free-throw line, which should make Big Blue Nation happy.
The issue for the Kentucky Wildcats right now when it comes to landing Robinson is the NBA Draft. A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report had Robinson going 49th overall, but the one that came out today from ESPN had him going undrafted.
The belief in Lexington and in the college basketball community is that if Robinson decided to pull his name out of the draft and come back to college, he would pick Kentucky.
The Wildcats are a top-15 team in college hoops if they are able to land Robinson, as he would be the perfect final piece of the puzzle for Coach Pope's first roster at Kentucky.
We will likely hear something more definitive here soon, but if you're a Kentucky fan, you should hope that Robinson pulls his name from the NBA Draft.