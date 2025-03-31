Kentucky is pursuing one of the nation's best three-point shooters in the transfer portal

Abdi Bashir Jr. from Monmouth will play in the NBA one day, he’s the most underrated prospect in all of college basketball.



Averaged 20.1 ppg this season & 38.3% from 3 with high volume (attempted over 6 threes a game)



When he played Rutgers, featuring 2 lottery prospects in… pic.twitter.com/wMxeNajBzT