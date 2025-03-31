Kentucky is pursuing one of the nation's best three-point shooters in the transfer portal
Mark Pope has zeroed in on some players that he wants to bring in via the transfer portal, and one of those players is Abdi Bashir Jr. from Monmouth, who averaged 20.1 points per game this season.
Bashir Jr. led all of college basketball in made threes, sinking 127 this season. He also shot 38.3% from three, so he was incredibly efficient, even knowing he took that many shots.
The 6'7, 160-pound guard also pulled down 2.6 rebounds and dished 2.2 assists per game to go with the scoring.
According to Joe Tipton of On3, Kentucky is working to set up a Zoom meeting with Bashir Jr., as is Kansas, Alabama, and Arkansas.
Bashir Jr. is one of the best shooters in college basketball, so Coach Pope should be able to show him film on Koby Brea, who was also one of the best shooters in college basketball in the Kentucky offense.
This season, before Monmouth got into conference play, Bashir Jr. scored 20 points against Michigan State and then scored 15 points against Auburn, so he has proven he has been good against elite talent.
The fit makes a ton of sense, as Bashir Jr. is an elite shooter, and Mark Pope runs a system that wants to shoot a lot of threes.
It is clear that a lot of the top dogs in college basketball are going to make a run after Bashir Jr., so Coach Pope has his work cut out for him to win this battle.
Kentucky is the perfect landing spot for Bashir Jr., so Coach Pope needs to sell this to the sharpshooter.