Kentucky target Caleb Holt has changed the date of his official visit
One of Kentucky's top targets in the class of 2026 has rescheduled his Kentucky visit. A top 5 prospect in the class, Caleb Holt has moved his Kentucky visit to the weekend of September 12-14, his father told Kentucky Wildcats on SI. The visit date was moved due to a scheduling conflict for the previous date of September 5-7.
Holt is a major priority for Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, continuing their hot pursuit of the top 5 guard. As far as contenders in his recruitment, Holt is being pursued the hardest by programs such as Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Baylor and Kansas. Kentucky Wildcats on SI caught up with Holt's father yesterday to discuss his top schools, as well as where Kentucky stands and how the relationship with Pope and the staff is going. Holt's father also talked about what he and his son are looking for when they make the trip to Lexington.
"We're really trying to get a feel for the culture from an internal, day to day perspective. When they made (in-home) the visit in Georgia, I wasn't available due to the work, so I want to sit down and and really get a little more granular on how they see him coming into their program and, you know, and look eye to eye and see how they see him as being an integral piece to what they're trying to do. I know they will have national championship aspirations."- Holt on upcoming Kentucky visit.
The 6-5 guard has only taken one official visit, which was to Ole Miss, but his father says he is in the process of setting up more. Holt has one scheduled to Alabama for the first weekend in October, as well as Auburn the following week. The five-star guard is planning to cut his list of schools down sometime between mid-September and early October.
Can Kentucky make a good impression on Holt when he steps foot on campus for his visit? That will be a big one for Pope and his staff.