Kentucky wants to be more consistent with playing their style
Kentucky basketball has looked good in a bunch of games this season. Playing fast, free, high-scoring, a lot of ball movement, all are factors that make this team really good, and the reason why they are a top 12 team in the country right now. But, in their losses, there have been some common trends that resemble the exact opposite of their strengths.
Teams are slowing it down, making it a low-scoring physical battle, which has been hard for this Kentucky team to overcome. Now, with another physical game coming up, consistency is near the top of the priority list for the Wildcats to make happen. With pace of play being such a major factor in their results this season, Jaxson Robinson says he wants to see more consistency there. Robinson expanded on that when speaking to the media to preview Tuesday's matchup with Tennessee.
"Just going in (to the Tennessee game) with a chip on our shoulder, knowing we've got something to prove, especially after last game and the performance we put out there in the first half. We're just looking to fix it, and change it, and hopefully come out with the win. ...For us, our most efficient offense is in transition, so just figuring out ways and taking any opportunity we can get to just get out and run, I think will be really helpful for us. Just making sure we're playing with great pace in the half-court, cutting super hard. It's hard for any team to guard that when we do do it. I think we've showed that throughout the whole season, but it's just a matter of doing it consistently, which is something I talked about with the team after the Vandy loss."- Robinson on improving consistency.
Obviously, another strength of Kentucky's that has been down as of late is their shooting. If the Wildcats can put it all together more consistently, especially against really good defenses, their ceiling can grow even higher. That is a focal point heading into another physical battle on Tuesday at #8 Tennessee.